No. 19 Cincinnati rallies for 86-78 win over No. 24 Xavier

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Jacob Evans III scored 21 points and led No. 19 Cincinnati's second-half surge to an 86-78 victory over No. 24 Xavier on the Bearcats' home court Thursday night, ending the Musketeers' streak of three straight wins in their annual crosstown rivalry game.

The Bearcats (18-2) got their 11th straight win by overcoming Trevon Bluiett's incredible shooting performance - 12 of 15 for a career-high 40 points.

Cincinnati dominated up front as Xavier (14-6) got little out of its front line. The Bearcats controlled the boards 42-18 and had 30 second-chance points.

Evans scored the first three points in a 15-2 run that put Cincinnati ahead to stay. Gary Clark added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Bluiett made all of his eight shots in the first half for 26 points and his first 10 overall before missing a rushed 3 to beat the shot clock. He was 9 of 11 from beyond the arc, tying the school record for 3s in a game.