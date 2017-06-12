Zack Cozart in the lead in MLB All-Star voting at shortstop

CINCINNATI -- Zack Cozart has taken the lead for shortstop in the MLB All-Star game.

Cozart had 997,966 votes, ahead of Dodger Corey Seager's 804,788 votes, as of Monday, according to MLB.com.

Joey Votto was also in the top five at first base with 334,802 votes. However, he was trailing fourth-place choice, Atlanta's Freddie Freeman, by nearly 100,000 votes.

Voting for the All-Star game is open until June 29 at 11:59 p.m. Click here to vote.

The All-Star game is scheduled for July 11 in Miami.