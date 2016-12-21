WATCH: Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen teared up big-time at his wedding

CINCINNATI -- A professional pitcher needs to keep his head cool and eyes clear in the diamond, but Cincinnati Red Michael Lorenzen welled up big-time at his wedding to Cassi Bullert.

The pair married Nov. 24 at San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo Inn, just a few hours down the coast from Lorenzen’s hometown of Anaheim, California, and honeymooned in Maui.

Their touching five-minute wedding video, recorded by Willmus Weddings, is beyond cute -- and it tells us that Lorenzen is lucky to have Cassi around to compensate for his charmingly awkward dancing skills.