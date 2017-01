CINCINNATI – The Reds will play their 2017 home games at the traditional times, according to the schedule with game times released Thursday.

The Opening Day game against the Phillies begins at 4:10 p.m., Monday, April 3.

Night games are at 7:10 p.m., weekday afternoon games at 12:35, and weekend and Labor Day afternoon games at 1:10 (4:10 if on national TV).

DOWNLOAD the schedule here.

The Reds' interleague schedule with the AL East includes home games with the Baltimore Orioles (April 18-20), New York Yankees (May 8-9) and Boston Red Sox (Sept. 22-24) and away games with the Toronto Blue Jays (May 29-31), Tampa Bay Rays (June 19-21) and Yankees (July 25-26).

The Battle of Ohio series with the Cleveland Indians will be played here on May 22-23 and in Cleveland on May 24-25.