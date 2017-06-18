Reds manager Bryan Price gets first ejection of season

Associated Press
8:13 PM, Jun 17, 2017

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 05: Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price takes the ball from starting pitcher Robert Stephenson #55 in the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park on September 5, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Mets defeated the Reds 5-0. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds manager Bryan Price got his first ejection of the season on Saturday after arguing a called third strike to Billy Hamilton.

Hamilton thought a pitch from the Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu was out of the strike zone for ball four and started toward first base when umpire Stu Scheurwater called it strike three. Hamilton jumped in the air and threw his bat on the ground.

Price argued from the dugout and was ejected by Scheurwater. Price came out of the dugout and extended the argument after his 10th career ejection. Coming into the game, the Reds had lost seven straight, matching their longest losing streak of the season. 

