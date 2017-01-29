Reds Caravan makes final stop Sunday at Florence Mall

CINCINNATI -- Fans can get autographs, take photos and participate in a Q&A with current and former Cincinnati Reds players when the Reds Caravan makes its final stop Sunday at the Florence Mall.

Doors to the mall will open at 9 a.m., and the Q&A with current players will go from 11 a.m. to noon in the Center Court area. From noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and pose for photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers.

The event is free and open to the public.

Manager Bryan Price, Reds President & CEO Bob Castellini and GM Dick Williams are scheduled to attend, along with:

Current players: Tim Adleman, Tucker Barnhart, Scott Schebler and Drew Storen.

Minor leaguers: Blake Trahan, Sal Romano, Chris Okey and Shed Long.

Reds Hall of Famers and alumni: Eric Davis, Tom Browning, Chris Welsh, Jeff Brantley, Corky Miller and Dmitri Young.

Please note:

• Each fan is limited to one autograph per player and there are no posed photos with the group.

• There will be two photo booth opportunities for fans to take part, one with the minor leaguers and the other with alumni.

• Fans will receive a complimentary 4x6 photo keepsake and are welcome to use their personal cameras as well.

• Autographs will not permitted at the photo station.

Appearances and schedules subject to change. Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information.