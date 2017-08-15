Reds C Devin Mesoraco out 3-6 weeks with broken foot

Associated Press
7:46 PM, Aug 15, 2017
CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 10: Devin Mesoraco #39 of the Cincinnati Reds gives instructions to his team during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on September 10, 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

CHICAGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco will be out three to six weeks after he broke a bone in his left foot Monday.

Mesoraco, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, was hit by a pitch from Chicago Cubs starter Jose Quintana in the second inning of a 15-5 loss at Wrigley Field.

Mesoraco is hitting .213 in 56 games with six homers and 14 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2014 when he batted .273 with 25 homers and 80 RBIs, but two hip surgeries and a left shoulder operation limited Mesoraco to 39 games with 95 at-bats in 2015 and 2016. In those two seasons, he had a .158 average and no home runs.

The Reds recalled outfielder Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville to fill the roster spot before Tuesday night’s game at Chicago.

