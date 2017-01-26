Peraza is still a utility player -- for now

CINCINNATI — Reds manger Bryan Price isn’t ready to reveal the grand plan for the middle infield -- in other words, the Jose Peraza, Brandon Phillips, Zack Cozart rotation remains a mystery.

“I’d rather not do that at the end of January,” Price said. “I’ll wait until the first of April. You don’t know how the final roster is going to look because of injury.”

The Reds failed to trade either Phillips or Cozart to open a spot for Peraza.

Right now, Peraza is a utility player. He protects the Reds from an injury at second, short, center or left. But, if Billy Hamilton, Adam Duvall, Phillips and Cozart stay healthy, Price is going to have to figure something else out.

“Peraza’s going to play,” Price said. “How I get him in there is yet to be seen. It may have to be a rotation through different spots until an everyday spot comes to light. We feel like that’s going to be the middle of infield — short to second base.”

Dilson Herrera, the player obtained in the Jay Bruce trade, also is big league ready. But he’s not as advanced or versatile as Peraza.

“His value to our club is not to sitting on the bench five days a week,” Price said. “He’s either playing regularly in the big leagues or he’s playing at Triple-A. He’s a second baseman really, primarily, but not exclusively. In order for him to play, that position would have to be vacated.”

