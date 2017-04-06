Finnegan retires 19 in a row, Reds beat Phillies 2-0

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Brandon Finnegan allowed only one hit in seven innings, retiring the last 19 batters he faced, and Joey Votto homered for his first hit of the season Wednesday night, sending the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Reds evened a series that concludes Thursday afternoon.

The start of the game was delayed 50 minutes because of storms. The middle innings were played through a steady rain that worked to the pitchers' favor.

Finnegan (1-0) allowed a walk in the first inning and Maikel Franco's single to center. He then retired 19 straight, fanning nine of them, and threw 88 pitches in all.

The Phillies got a pair of infield singles off Michael Lorenzen in the eighth. Raisel Iglesias gave up another infield single before completing the four-hitter for his first save. Philadelphia hit only four balls out of the infield.

Votto led off the seventh with a home run off Jerad Eickhoff (0-1), who allowed only two hits through the first six innings. Votto was 0 for 6 when he connected. Adam Duvall followed with a double and scored on Zack Cozart's single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Manager Pete Mackanin plans to mix up his lineup the next two days, though not because of injuries. He's trying to keep players sharp. Aaron Altherr was in right field on Wednesday.

Reds: Cincinnati catcher Devin Mesoraco starts a rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Thursday. He's on the DL while rebuilding his strength after hip surgery last season. The Reds plan to activate him when he's able to catch back-to-back games.

REDS MOVES

Cincinnati claimed utilityman Tyler Goeddel off waivers from the Phillies and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville. Goeddel batted .192 in 92 games for the Phillies last season with four homers and 16 RBIs. The Reds also transferred right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to the 60-day disabled list with a sprained pitching elbow.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Clay Buchholz makes his first career start against the Reds. The Phillies got him from the Red Sox in a trade for Josh Tobias last December.

Reds: RHP Rookie Davis makes his major league debut, one of two rookies in the Reds' rotation. Cincinnati got Davis from the Yankees as part of the trade for closer Aroldis Chapman after the 2015 season.