Dodgers rally for 9-7 win against Reds

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Corey Seager capped Los Angeles' six-run eighth inning with his first career grand slam, helping the Dodgers sweep the Cincinnati Reds with a 9-7 victory on Sunday.

Rookie Cody Bellinger sparked Los Angeles' rally with one-out drive against Austin Brice. Rasiel Iglesias (2-1) replaced Brice with a runner on first and walked three straight batters to force in a run, trimming Cincinnati's lead to 7-5. Seager then hit a drive to center for his ninth homer.

Bellinger also homered in the second and Chase Utley connected in the fifth for the Dodgers, who have won four straight. Luis Avilan (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Kenley Jansen got three outs for his 200th career save.

Adam Duvall, Scott Schebler, Joey Votto and Devin Mesoraco homered for Cincinnati, which lost 5-4 on Saturday night on Seager's game-ending RBI double.

Duvall led off the second with a drive to left and Schebler added a two-run homer, helping the Reds to a 3-0 lead. It was Duvall's 15th homer and No. 18 for Schebler.

After Votto connected for a solo shot in the third, Utley belted a solo drive in the fifth that went off the glove of center fielder Billy Hamilton.

The Reds opened a 7-3 lead on Mesoraco's three-run homer off Ross Stripling in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Duvall made his first start after missing two games with an illness. ... LHP Brandon Finnegan (shoulder strain) made his first rehab start for Double-A Pensacola, throwing three scoreless innings.

Dodgers: LHP Scott Kazmir (hip) remains at the team's Arizona facility, building up arm strength through a weighted-ball program. Manager Dave Roberts said he was up to throwing 90-92 mph but they were working on him being able to maintain it. Roberts said they expect him to make a rehab start soon.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Bronson Arroyo (3-4, 6.25 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the series opener Monday in San Diego. Arroyo, 40, missed two seasons following elbow and shoulder surgeries. In his 13 starts this season, he has yet to pitch past the sixth inning.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (8-2, 2.20 ERA) pitches Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series in Cleveland. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner is having another dominating season. He has held opponents to a .204 batting average.