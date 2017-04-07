In the last few years, Ken Griffey Jr. has been honored in a number of ways -- including being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year.

The latest: Ken Griffey Jr. will have a statue unveiled in Seattle on April 14.

On this week's Andy Furman Podcast, Furman talked with Brian Goldberg, Ken Griffey Jr.'s agent.

Goldberg, a University of Cincinnati graduate, represented both Griffey Jr. and Griffey Sr.

Goldberg talked about Griffey Jr.'s life these days. Griffey is a special assistant for the Mariners. He does scouting and work with players, as well as with sponsors.

Griffey is still a Nike spokesman with the Nike Swingman product. He's also a spokesman for Sony Playstation. Griffey is on the cover of MLB The Show. Both Junior and Senior are sponsors for Bayer's prostate cancer drugs.

Furman also talked sports with radio host Mike North.