Andy Furman Podcast: Sean Casey talks Reds Opening Day, Dan Hoard talks Bearcats and Bengals

5:47 PM, Mar 30, 2017
10:32 AM, Apr 3, 2017

CINCINNATI - Sean Casey bats for the Cincinnati Reds in 2005. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Copyright Getty Images

Former Cincinnati Reds first-baseman and grand marshal for the 2017 Reds Opening Day parade Sean Casey talks to Andy Furman about what makes opening day so special in Cincinnati.

Voice of the Cincinnati Bengals and UC Bearcats Dan Hoard joins Furman to talk about Adam Jones and football in Cincinnati.

Plus, hear from WCPO's John Popovich on his experiences and coverage of Opening Day. 

  • 0:40 - John Popovich talks about his experiences covering Opening Day in Cincinnati.
  • 6:50 - Sean Casey explains what makes Opening Day so special in Cincinnati.
  • 24:40 - Dan Hoard talks Adam Jones and shares his insight on what to expect for Cincinnati football in 2017.

