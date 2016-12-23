Harry Potter bath bomb tells people which house they're in

Another entry in the never-ending parade of “Harry Potter” items for fans everywhere: This time, you can take Harry with you when you get in the bath.

Well, kinda sorta.

When you drop one of these “Sorting Hat Bath Bombs” in a tub of warm water, it will reveal your “true house.” The bombs start out as a white ball with red, yellow, blue and green stripes.

A photo posted by Created by Rebecca Lynn (@createdbyrebeccalynn) on Oct 30, 2016 at 5:10pm PDT

Once you drop them in the water, they suds turn from white to red (Gryffindor), yellow (Hufflepuff), blue (Ravenclaw) or green (Slytherin), which represent each of the four Hogwarts houses.

This Instagrammer shows us how it works:

I was excited that I finally had an opportunity to use my Harry Potter Sorting Hat inspired bath bomb from @createdbyrebeccalynn tonight, but my little Ravenclaw heart is hurting! Oh well, I'm jumping in here with my new book and I will find a way to get over it! A video posted by Brittany (@brittany_bibliophile) on Dec 11, 2016 at 9:08pm PST

The bad news — Rebecca Lynn, the woman who makes these gems, is currently out of stock. The good news? Look for ’em again on Jan. 1.

A photo posted by Created by Rebecca Lynn (@createdbyrebeccalynn) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:16am PST

Lynn makes a number of other awesome bath bombs, like this galaxy bomb:

Galaxy bath bomb in action www.createdbyrebeccalynn.com A video posted by Created by Rebecca Lynn (@createdbyrebeccalynn) on Sep 24, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

And others that have earrings or rings hidden inside:

Each bath bomb contains a surprise pair of earrings! Use the code INSTAGRAM to receive 15% off everything at www.createdbyrebeccalynn.com A photo posted by Created by Rebecca Lynn (@createdbyrebeccalynn) on Oct 13, 2016 at 9:53am PDT

Or these cute Pokemon-inspired bath soaps:

ð Gotcha! Poké Ball Soap now available at www.createdbyrebeccalynn.com A photo posted by Created by Rebecca Lynn (@createdbyrebeccalynn) on Sep 4, 2016 at 11:45pm PDT

If you gotta have your Harry Potter bath bomb fix right now, there are options. A company called FizzFairy also offers a similar product, which you can check out on Etsy.

Popsugar notes that WrathOfTheBath has their own Sorting Hat Bath Bomb, too.

Now who’s ready to take a bath?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.