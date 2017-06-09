This Month's Full Moon Is Unique—Here's why

If you feel a strong urge to be more forthcoming and honest this summer, or you’re really pining for a summer vacation, you might want to credit June’s unique full moon.

June’s full moon isn’t just a cute one (it’s the smallest of the full moons). Astrologists say this tiny full moon is the equivalent of a potent truth serum.

First a little astronomy primer: This month’s full moon (which occurs June 9) is different than others because the full moon is at or near apogee. Translated, apogee is the satellite’s orbit where it’s farthest from Earth. June’s full moon is the opposite of a supermoon, which is when the full moon occurs at perigee, the point where the moon is closest to Earth, Space.com explains.

Because it’s so far from the Earth, June’s full moon will appear to be the smallest full moon of the year, garnering it nicknames like micro-moon or a mini-moon.

Astrologists are geeking out, too, because they say this moon can expose some truths.

Here are six things that make June’s small, but full, moon extra-special on both astronomical and astrological levels.

1. It’s smaller, and less bright

Compared to supermoons, mini moons look up to 14 percent smaller, according to Space.com. They also aren’t as luminous as more typical full moons.

2. It already peaked, but you haven’t missed it

The mini moon is a rare occurrence, showing up just once a year. But, for the casual observer the moon will appear full until Saturday. Technically, it was at its fullest phase at 9:09 a.m. EST on June 9. But, since the sun was out and lighting up the sky, you wouldn’t get a good show. Wait until after sunset Friday to see the full moon at its brightest, EarthSky.org suggests.

3. June’s moon is referred to as the “Full Strawberry Moon”

Curious how it got that name? According to Farmer’s Almanac, the Algonquin tribe called the June full moon a “strawberry moon” because it’s the start of strawberry harvesting in June. In Europe, the moon was referred to as the “rose moon.”

4. Mini moons and supermoons happen for a similar reason

Because the the moon’s orbit is a tad elliptical, and not perfectly circular, mini moons and supermoons occur, says Space.com. Since this is the case, the apogee and perigee won’t always line up neatly with a full or new moon.

5. According to astrology, this mini moon will reveal some big truths

Honesty is the best policy. Your parents preached this, and so did your kindergarten teacher. But Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the Astrotwins and who are the astrologists behind the site, Astrostyle, are also encouraging you to be uber-honest with the arrival of the Sagittarius full moon arriving on June 9. If fact, the full moon may illuminate some truths that have been hidden from the world, they say.

“On the topic of truth-saying, denial zaps a lot of life force energy,” they say. “This super-powered full moon could expose the full panoramic view of something you’ve avoided or covered up. If you’ve been unable to pinpoint the source of your suffering, this full moon could uncover a blind spot or two.”

6. Warning: This moon could give you a travel bug

Because Sagittarius tends to be the zodiac’s most well-traveled, this full moon might help spark your travel bug, according to the Astrotwins. How about doing something adventurous, like booking a back-country stay in a former fire tower or seeking out a remote cabin?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.