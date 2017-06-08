Kristen Bell shares parenting safety tip

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are the parents to two little girls, Lincoln and Delta, ages 4 and 2, respectively. So, they certainly know a thing or two about how difficult it can be getting children to stay put where you tell them to. Sometimes wiggly kids are no big deal, but there are times when you really need them to be still in order to keep them safe—like in a busy parking lot, for example. Thankfully, Bell has come up with a great way to get her kids to do just that, and parents are loving her simple solution.

Whether you’re loading groceries into the car or trying to get one child strapped in a car seat before you can tend to another one, it can be hard to keep your eyes on your children. So how to make sure you keep them away from oncoming traffic? Try Bell’s simple solution.

According to a post from her personal Instagram account, Bell uses a method she calls “Hands on the circle” to make sure her little girls stay put once they’re out of the vehicle.

According to the caption, this fun little idea is something her sister-in-law came up with.

“The phrase we say as we jump out of the car. ‘Hands on the circle’ (the circle is the gas cap) was invented by my brilliant sister in law, and has thus far kept all kiddos safe from any oncoming traffic while I unload the trunk,” the post read.

So, as soon as her kids hop out, they’re immediately putting their hands on the gas cap until Mommy is ready. Pretty brilliant, huh?

People online certainly seem to be loving this advice. Commenters are writing things such as, “Totally using this! What else you got? Keep um commin!”

Coming up with a fun way for your kids to remember to stay in one place is a great tip for making sure they’re not in harm’s way. They’ll think of it as a game and want to play along. So, it’s a win-win for everyone.

Bell opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about only wanting two children, but her youngest is only 2 years old, so there’s plenty of time to pick up parenting advice from her.

This gas cap trick certainly isn’t the first time Bell has posted helpful parenting hacks on social media, either. She recently came up with a way to fix a broken diaper in a pinch.

Quick fix for a broken pull up when you're on an airplane? Hair tie. BOOM. Next question. #mom A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on May 17, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Her trick: Use a hair tie to make sure the diaper stays in place. Genius!

