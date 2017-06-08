Cute and easy DIY craft: Sharpie mugs (video)

Sharpie Mugs These are so cute and easy! Posted by Simplemost on Thursday, June 8, 2017

Sharpie Mugs are a fun and easy way spruce up your morning coffee without having to spend a ton on an expensive mug. All you need to make them are white mugs (dollar store mugs work great), oil-based Sharpie paint pens, craft stickers and nail polish remover (to wipe off any mistakes). They’re a really great craft option to make on a rainy weekend with your kids.

These mugs are so beautiful that you’ll be tempted to keep them all for yourself! If you’re feeling generous, fill them with homemade cookies, hot chocolate mix or packaged coffee beans for the perfect hostess, teacher, Mother’s Day or Father’s Day gifts. It’s important to remember that once the design is set in the oven that these mugs are hand-wash only.

Materials Needed: White mugs

Oil-based Sharpie Paint Pen

Craft Stickers

Nail Polish Remover Directions: Place a sticker on your mug. You can place the sticker wherever you like. Using a Sharpie oil-based paint pen in a color of your choice, begin making dots around the edge of your sticker. Heavily concentrate your dots around the edge of the sticker. As you work your way outward, make your dots less concentrated. You can use 1 color or multiple colors (we used black and gold). Allow time for the paint to dry. Once the paint is dry, peel your sticker off. If you notice any mistakes after you remove your sticker, just wipe them off with a q-tip that has a bit of nail polish remover on it. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Once your oven is heated, set your mugs inside and let them “bake” for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, turn off the oven and let the mugs and oven cool down. Enjoy your new personalized mugs! Written by Ashley Ruess and originally published on Shared.

