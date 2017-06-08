Deaf singer amazes at "America's Got Talent"

“America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell has quite the reputation. Even though his temperament has lightened up a little over the years, he can be a tough guy to win over. But deaf singer Mandy Harvey had the talent and the personality to overcome the odds.

Through her own voice and the help of a sign language interpreter, Harvey shared the following story with the judges and “America’s Got Talent” audience:

At age 18, Harvey got sick and her nerves degenerated from the illness. She started singing when she was 4 years old, but quit after losing her hearing. However, she didn’t let her circumstances silence her voice for long. “I figured out how to get back into singing with muscle memory, using visual tuners and trusting my pitch,” Harvey explained.

She stood on the AGT stage barefoot for her performance to help feel the tempo of the music through the floor. Harvey then performed an original song wrote for her audition, called “Try.” The moment she began to sing, something magical happened.

Immediately following her performance and a standing ovation, Simon kept his comments brief.

“Mandy, I don’t think you’re going to need a translator for this.”

And then he hit his Golden Buzzer, sending the singer directly to the live shows!

Harvey could barely contain her tears of joy. Her father, who had been standing proudly backstage, came out to celebrate with his daughter.

Simon even joined the festivities and continued to heap praise on the talented young woman. “I’ve done this a long time,” he said after giving Harvey a hug. “That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen and heard. That was amazing!”

Celebrities Inspired By Performance

Harvey not only captivated the AGT judges. Her talent touched the hearts of millions of people. The internet keeps buzzing about this lady’s extraordinary gifts and her won’t-quit attitude.

People like Lady Gaga!

And Marlee Matlin, an Academy Award-winning actress who is also deaf:

Dear @SimonCowell @AGT Thank you for reaffirming that deaf people can do ANYTHING, except hear. Bravo Mandy Harvey! https://t.co/mAdEhkrO4c — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) June 7, 2017

Mandy Harvey has her own website featuring her music, motivational speaking and other work. She’s taken time in the past few days to thank her fans for their support on social media.

Another GIF! Everyone you are just so wonderful! Please take this love and spread it around! Talk…really talk to those around you! #love https://t.co/iBUtl9Ior3 — Mandy Harvey (@mandyharvey) June 8, 2017

Good luck in the live shows, Mandy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.