Cruise ships offer the first underwater lounges

Going on a cruise is a travel experience like no other. Now, four different ships are planning to add their first-ever below-sea-level lounges, giving passengers the chance to feel a whole lot more in touch with nature.

The company, Ponant, is set to unveil the Blue Eye lounge in four small explorer ships:Le Bougainville, Le Dumont-d’Urville, Le Lapérouse and Le Champlain. These ships are expected to set sail in 2018 and 2019, so plan your travel itinerary accordingly.

According to Travel + Leisure, this is the ultimate setting for ocean lovers. It offers a “multi-sensory” experience like no other.

Not only does the lounge have two large windows shaped like a whale’s eyes, through which guests can view underwater sea life, but it also contains projections of live images filmed by underwater cameras, surround-sound speakers playing audio of everything that can be heard within a three-mile radius of the ship, and sofas that vibrate to mimic the movements of the sea.

Basically, you’re not supposed to feel like a voyeur here. Instead, you’re supposed to feel like you’re a part of what’s happening under the sea. Pretty cool, huh?

Each of the smaller ships are equipped to carry 92 passengers, and will sail everywhere from the Mediterranean to Antarctica, according to the L.A. Times. The ships launching in 2018 will begin carrying passengers during the summer, offering about 60 different trip options, the publication reports.

So if you’ve been dying to go deep sea diving, this definitely seems like a safe way to do it, no oxygen tank or goggles necessary.

Taking a Mediterranean cruise on one of the new ships will cost you anywhere from $3,670 to $9,650, the L.A. Times reports. So start saving up now, because you’ve got some underwater dining to do! Visit the Ponant website for more information.

