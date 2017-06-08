Cheap overwater bungalows easy to get to from US

And while the stay itself may not be dirt-cheap, the flights certainly can be. A quick trip from most U.S. cities, flights to these Caribbean and Mexican resorts are certainly more affordable than one to French Polynesia or the Maldives, which will set you back about $1500 a ticket.
So get your Google flight search on and check out prices for these awesome overwater destinations. The airfare savings will leave you with extra cash for a longer stay and more fruity drinks. Who could argue with that?
1. El Dorado Palafitos, Maroma Beach, Mexico
The pictures of this resort are breathtaking. Seriously, can we just start packing our bags? These bungalows are part of the El Dorado Maroma Beach and offer overwater luxury with a glass bottom floor, private infinity pool and direct ocean access. Fly this summer into Cozumel from several U.S. cities including Dallas-Ft. Worth and Minneapolis for less than $500 round-trip.
Surrounded on all sides by the Caribbean Sea, this exclusive one-bedroom overwater bungalow known as Casa Ventanas is the ultimate in secluded luxury. As one of a handful of private villas on the private island, you may not see another guest your entire stay. Based on current prices, you can grab a flight Belize for less than $400.
5. Azul Paradise, Bocas del Toro, Panamá
This resort offers off-the-grid, eco-friendly overwater villas that offer seclusion and relaxation. Glass floors allow you to view the marine life below, and other amenities include a private outdoor shower, a sunken lounge over the water and dinners on your own private dock. Take advantage of daily water activities like kayaking and snorkeling, or take a 30-minute boat ride out of seclusion to the bustling Bocas Town. Find flights than less than $400.
6. Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge, Bocas del Toro, Panamá
Azul Paradise not available? Never fear, Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge, another overwater bungalow resort, is right nearby in Bocas del Toro. These two-story bungalows are set up to be environmentally friendly and the resort offers all sorts of excursions, including snorkeling, hiking and fishing trips. Oh, and did we mention each bungalow has its own hammock? Find flights than less than $400.
