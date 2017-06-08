Cheap overwater bungalows easy to get to from US

If you think an overwater bungalow experience can be found only in the Maldives or Bora Bora, think again. The Caribbean and Mexico are home to some of the most beautiful and secluded overwater beach retreats, too.

And while the stay itself may not be dirt-cheap, the flights certainly can be. A quick trip from most U.S. cities, flights to these Caribbean and Mexican resorts are certainly more affordable than one to French Polynesia or the Maldives, which will set you back about $1500 a ticket.

So get your Google flight search on and check out prices for these awesome overwater destinations. The airfare savings will leave you with extra cash for a longer stay and more fruity drinks. Who could argue with that?

1. El Dorado Palafitos, Maroma Beach, Mexico

The pictures of this resort are breathtaking. Seriously, can we just start packing our bags? These bungalows are part of the El Dorado Maroma Beach and offer overwater luxury with a glass bottom floor, private infinity pool and direct ocean access. Fly this summer into Cozumel from several U.S. cities including Dallas-Ft. Worth and Minneapolis for less than $500 round-trip.

2. Rosewood Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Located just south of Cancun in Riviera Maya, the Deluxe Overwater Lagoon Suites at Rosewood Mayakoba are the ideal location for a romantic getaway. Think stunning views, private outdoor shower, boat dock and butler service. Grab a flight from NYC to Cancun for less than $350.

3. Sandals Royal Caribbean, Montego Bay, Jamaica

The Over the Water Private Island Butler Villa with Infinity Pool at the Sandals Royal Caribbean in Montego Bay, Jamaica may be the definition of relaxation. Floating water hammock, glass floors and a personal butler make this resort a vacationer’s dream. We found flights for less than $400 from Atlanta.

4. Cayo Espanto, Belize

Surrounded on all sides by the Caribbean Sea, this exclusive one-bedroom overwater bungalow known as Casa Ventanas is the ultimate in secluded luxury. As one of a handful of private villas on the private island, you may not see another guest your entire stay. Based on current prices, you can grab a flight Belize for less than $400.

5. Azul Paradise, Bocas del Toro, Panamá

This resort offers off-the-grid, eco-friendly overwater villas that offer seclusion and relaxation. Glass floors allow you to view the marine life below, and other amenities include a private outdoor shower, a sunken lounge over the water and dinners on your own private dock. Take advantage of daily water activities like kayaking and snorkeling, or take a 30-minute boat ride out of seclusion to the bustling Bocas Town. Find flights than less than $400.

6. Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge, Bocas del Toro, Panamá

Azul Paradise not available? Never fear, Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge, another overwater bungalow resort, is right nearby in Bocas del Toro. These two-story bungalows are set up to be environmentally friendly and the resort offers all sorts of excursions, including snorkeling, hiking and fishing trips. Oh, and did we mention each bungalow has its own hammock? Find flights than less than $400.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.