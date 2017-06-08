You can now buy bourbon-flavored gummy bears

Well, now I’ve seen it all. Bourbon-flavored gummy bears are available for purchase online, and here I was thinking that liquor-infused chocolates were cool.

Thanks to Sugarfina, you can now purchase packages of booze-drenched gummy bears—and bourbon-flavored ones, no less—just in time for Father’s Day. Or, you know, your next Netflix binge-watching session.

According to the product description on the Sugarfina website, the little bears are made with Kentucky’s finest single-barrel bourbon.

And in addition to 2.5-pound containers, you can also choose to purchase just a taster packet (in case you’re hesitant to mix your bourbon with your candy), which has only one serving.

There is yet another size options, too. You can also get a small cube filled with about three servings’ worth of these alcohol-infused gummies. These offerings range in price from $3-$45, depending upon the size.

The Sugarfina website also has a special offer going on just in time for Father’s Day, during which you can score these bears for free. All you have to do is use the code BOURBONBEARS on orders of $75 or more and you’ll get a large Bourbon Bears Candy Cube for free.

If you’re interested in the idea of boozy candies, you can find plenty more options on the Sugarfina website. They also have champagne-flavored gummy bears and maple bourbon caramels. Yum!

And according to Food & Wine, there’s another way you can delight the bourbon lover in your life. There’s a gift basket from UrbanStems called “The Swanson,” (based off of the character Ron Swanson in “Parks and Recreation”), which contains the Sugarfina gummies along with maple bourbon jerky and more. It retails for $70.

As far as bourbon-themed gifts, that’s only the beginning. You can also give a nice bottle of the stuff, purchase a flask or even find bourbon barrel furniture for those die-hard fans.

All in all, though, I’d have to say that the Sugarfina gummies are the most unique way to consume bourbon. So whether you’re looking to let your dad try something new this Father’s Day, or you just want to give the bears a taste for yourself, you can purchase them over on the Sugarfina website. Cheers?

