America's favorite brunch dishes ranked by state

Brunch. It’s arguably one of the best ways to gather with friends and family, and indulge in a good meal. And considering the brunch concept has been around since 1895 and is still going strong, you might just agree with us.

Recently Pinterest took a look at what people in each state were saving and searching for when it came to brunch ideas. Not only are the results interesting, but they confirm that, when it comes to brunch menus, the options are endless.

From pancake cakes to a variety of mouth-watering quiche and casserole dishes, here are some of America’s favorite things to sip and devour over brunch—and the recipes to go along with them.

Alabama: Pound Cake

We’re with Alabama. I mean, who wouldn’t want something with the word “cake” in it for a late-morning meal? And this recipe from Plain Chicken makes this delicious classic look even more appetizing.

Alaska: Smoked Salmon

No surprise that Alaskans favor salmon. This recipe for a healthy Smoked Salmon Bagel Breakfast Sandwich from Adored Foods looks scrumptious.

Arizona: Breakfast Tostada

The most popular brunch item in Arizona is breakfast tostadas and after reading through this recipe, it might just be a new favorite for everyone!

Arkansas: Cheese Danishes

Yum, cheese danishes alone sounds pretty appetizing but this recipe from the blog Lovely Little Kitchen added raspberry swirled cream cheese to the mix. Our mouths can’t stop watering.

California: Ricotta Breakfast Toast With Figs

It almost looks to pretty to eat, but the blogger from Ambitious Kitchen shares her recipe on how to make this mouth-watering brunch option, It’s made with honey, lemon, figs and pistachios.

Colorado: Paleo Breakfast Dishes

While there are plenty of varieties when it comes to Paleo breakfast dishes, this recipe for Sweet Potato Breakfast Skillet with Bacon looks pretty amazing. With a sweet and salty combination, this recipe would also be great if you’re looking for hearty dinner ideas.

Connecticut: Biscotti

There are plenty of ways to enjoy biscotti, but adding orange and cranberry to the recipe sounds like a great idea.

Delaware: Fruit Trays

Fruit trays are the best. Depending on what time of year it is, you can always vary the fruits served. To mix things up, you could even try making these fun little fruit skewers. How cute and easy!

Florida: Pancake Cake

What’s better than pancakes for breakfast? Pancake cakes!

Georgia: Caribbean Shrimp And Grits

Well this just looks amazing, and would also be a good choice for dinners, too!

Hawaii: Green Tea

While the idea of green tea being a popular brunch item caught us a little off guard, we discovered there are some wonderful recipes out there that include green tea, like this recipe for blueberry iced green tea.

Idaho: Zucchini Bread

This recipe for lemon zucchini bread takes one hour to make and will serve up 16 to 18 slices.

Illinois: Mimosas

How much fun would it be to set up a mimosa bar at your next brunch?

Indiana: Fruit Pizza

Fruit pizza is always a fun treat to make, but this fruit pizza that includes tropical flowers looks really interesting!

Iowa: Peanut Butter Bars

While this doesn’t seem as common as some of the other brunch items that are on this list, they sure do look good and this recipe shows you how to make them.

Kansas: Breakfast Casseroles

Breakfast casseroles come in all types using a variety of ingredients. But this one that includes fresh toast and raspberries looks too good not to try.

Kentucky: Breakfast Burger With Bourbon Bacon Jam

We like how you think, Kentucky! Mixing bourbon and bacon sounds like a great idea and this recipe shows you how it’s done.

Louisiana: Bread Pudding

This recipe from Salt & Wind not only looks delicious, but easy to make.

Maine: Doughnuts

Did someone say strawberry buttermilk sprinkle doughnuts?!

Maryland: Chickpea Pancakes

If you’re looking for something a little different the next time you have brunch, then you might want to try this recipe for jumbo chickpea pancakes! They’re high in protein and vegan-friendly.

Massachusetts: Polenta

If you’re looking to try a new recipe, this one for creamy polenta Eggs with chorizo by Feasting Home looks really good!

Michigan: Breakfast Cookies

Who says cookies have to be unhealthy? This recipe for superfood breakfast cookies is packed with essential morning nutrients.

Minnesota: Breakfast Burritos

This recipe for loaded breakfast burritos sure looks yummy!

Mississippi: Buttermilk Biscuits

This recipe from the blog So How’s It Taste? explains how to make your own buttermilk biscuits from scratch.

Missouri: Party Dips

Any dip that includes bacon is sure to be a winner.

Montana: Scones

Scones are one of those treats that are so versatile when it comes to adding different flavors and fruit. And this recipe for raspberry almond scones is no exception.

Nebraska: Hash Browns

These little sweet potato hash brown egg nests are just too cute, and they look delicious too!

Nevada: Avocado Toast

This recipe for skinny fried egg & avocado toast takes only takes 10 minutes to make!

New Hampshire: Irish Cream

These milkshakes look so good and only take 10 minutes to make!

New Jersey: Sangria

This spring sangria recipe by Eat Drink Love boasts flavors of citrus and would be a nice refreshing drink to sip on during the warmer months.

New Mexico: Breakfast Empanadas

This recipe for ham and cheese breakfast empanadas look like they’d be the perfect quick breakfast for anyone who wants something cheesy, filling and delicious.

New York: Breakfast Risotto

This recipe for breakfast risotto that includes chopped bacon, scallions, parmesan cheese and cheddar cheese, and topped with a poached egg looks delicious!

North Carolina: Banana Pudding

And here’s a yummy-looking recipe for banana pudding to complement your next brunch.

North Dakota: Chocolate Chip Muffins

This muffin recipe is sure to be a keeper!

Ohio: Cheesy Potatoes

Cheesy potatoes are such a yummy and versatile side dish. And the best part? They’re fairly easy to whip up!

Oklahoma: Breakfast Enchiladas

With fresh avocados, different types of cheese, black beans and breakfast sausage, this hearty recipe for Breakfast Enchiladas from Gimme Some Oven is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Oregon: Blackberry Lavender Champagne Cocktails

This recipe from The Adventure Bite has us thinking these drinks would be great for an evening cocktail too!

Pennsylvania: Thumbprint Cookies

And here is a great recipe so you too can make the most delicious jam-filled thumbprint cookies.

Rhode Island: Flower Cakes

What a fun idea! Edible flowers make for some gorgeous cakes, and the best part is that they’re all natural.

South Carolina: Quiche

There are so many ways to make a good dish of quiche. But this one that includes sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese looks really good!

South Dakota: Tater Tots

We see why this state is such a fan of tater tots if they’re part of a recipe like this one.

Tennessee: Cornbread

If you’re looking for something easy to whip up next time you’re in the mood for brunch, you might want to try this recipe for easy buttermilk cornbread muffins.

Texas: Stuffed Avocado

Not only do these egg-stuffed avocados look wonderful, but they’re healthy too!

Utah: Waffles

While waffles are one of those things that are very simple to make, you can always sweeten them up by checking out recipes like this one that incorporates Greek yogurt.

Vermont: Beets

This recipe for beet hash browns with fried egg and avocado looks delicious!

Virginia: Smoothie Bowls

Not only are smoothie bowls generally healthy for you, with the wide range in ingredients you can add to them, you could have a different variation every day of the week.

Washington: Macaroons

Don’t these chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons look almost too good to eat?

West Virginia: Amish Friendship Bread

Recipes for Friendship Bread appear to be quite versatile—from how you bake it to what ingredients you add, there are a lot of options! But this Banana Nut Amish Friendship Bread looks delicious!

Wisconsin: Baked Oatmeal

Baked oatmeal has a texture similar to that of a granola bar. And if you add in fruit, like with this recipe, then you’re sure to be in for a treat!

Wyoming: Homemade Bread

Homemade bread tastes good with just about everything and this recipe has us wanting toast or sandwiches, stat.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.