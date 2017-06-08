America's favorite brunch dishes ranked by state

Brunch. It’s arguably one of the best ways to gather with friends and family, and indulge in a good meal. And considering the brunch concept has been around since 1895 and is still going strong, you might just agree with us.
Recently Pinterest took a look at what people in each state were saving and searching for when it came to brunch ideas. Not only are the results interesting, but they confirm that, when it comes to brunch menus, the options are endless.
From pancake cakes to a variety of mouth-watering quiche and casserole dishes, here are some of America’s favorite things to sip and devour over brunch—and the recipes to go along with them.
Alabama: Pound Cake
We’re with Alabama. I mean, who wouldn’t want something with the word “cake” in it for a late-morning meal? And this recipe from Plain Chicken makes this delicious classic look even more appetizing.
The most popular brunch item in Arizona is breakfast tostadas and after reading through this recipe, it might just be a new favorite for everyone!
Arkansas: Cheese Danishes
Yum, cheese danishes alone sounds pretty appetizing but this recipe from the blog Lovely Little Kitchen added raspberry swirled cream cheese to the mix. Our mouths can’t stop watering.
California: Ricotta Breakfast Toast With Figs
It almost looks to pretty to eat, but the blogger from Ambitious Kitchen shares her recipe on how to make this mouth-watering brunch option, It’s made with honey, lemon, figs and pistachios.
Colorado: Paleo Breakfast Dishes
While there are plenty of varieties when it comes to Paleo breakfast dishes, this recipe for Sweet Potato Breakfast Skillet with Bacon looks pretty amazing. With a sweet and salty combination, this recipe would also be great if you’re looking for hearty dinner ideas.
While the idea of green tea being a popular brunch item caught us a little off guard, we discovered there are some wonderful recipes out there that include green tea, like this recipe for blueberry iced green tea.