Britain's best-paid TV star, Bruce Forsyth, dies after illness

Sir Bruce Forsyth, a hugely loved name on British TV having hosted numerous shows in a career spanning eight decades, most recently Strictly Come Dancing, has died. He was 89. The family of the star, who had been unwell for some time and was hospitalised earlier this year with a chest infection, announced the news of his death on Friday. Having started his career in showbusiness aged just 14 on stage in his local theater, Forsyth – a multi-talented performer who could sing and dance – went on to become synonymous with TV game shows in 1960s, 70s and 80s, hosting the likes of The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right and The Price is Right, once being the most highly paid entertainer in the U.K.
Sir Bruce Forsyth was a British TV legend. He has died at age 89 after being ill following a surgery last year.
The BBC says Forsyth's long television business career began when the entertainer was just 14 years old. He went on to become Britain's highest-paid TV star.
Forsyth underwent surgery for two aneurysms last year following a fall in his Surrey home. He remained ill and frail after the surgery, those close to him told the BBC.
Forsyth hosted game shows such as "The Price if Right, "The Generation Game" and "Play Your Cards," and he presented BBC One's "Strictly with Tess Daly" from 2004 to 2014, according to BBC.