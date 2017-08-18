Britain's best-paid TV star, Bruce Forsyth, dies after illness

Sir Bruce Forsyth was a British TV legend. He has died at age 89 after being ill following a surgery last year.

The BBC says Forsyth's long television business career began when the entertainer was just 14 years old. He went on to become Britain's highest-paid TV star.

Forsyth underwent surgery for two aneurysms last year following a fall in his Surrey home. He remained ill and frail after the surgery, those close to him told the BBC.

Forsyth hosted game shows such as "The Price if Right, "The Generation Game" and "Play Your Cards," and he presented BBC One's "Strictly with Tess Daly" from 2004 to 2014, according to BBC.