Will your furry friend be able to see the eclipse?

Will Fido be able to see the eclipse Monday? Well, kind of.

The total solar eclipse on Monday will cross the country from coast to coast for the first time in history.

Cincinnati is expected to have 93 percent visibility of the eclipse, according to the 9 First Warning Weather Team.

To try to determine how animals react, a team of researchers from the Boston Society of Natural History combined accounts from the public, game wardens and animal experts who saw the total solar eclipse in different parts of the country in August 1932, Time reported.

A study published by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 1935 said the way animals react to the celestial phenomenon varies from animal to animal.

Cats showed no significant change in behavior, according to the study.

Some dogs expressed excitement or fear, experts said, but they were most likely mirroring their owner’s reactions.

“Doubtless in some instances, the intelligent animals sensed something unusual in the behavior of their masters, while probably others . . . reacted as if a thunderstorm were imminent and became frightened, whimpered or tried to hide away,” the study said.