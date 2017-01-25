Even before we moved to Cincinnati people were making suggestions.

You have to check out ....

Eli's Barbeque

Arthur's

The Precinct

Holtman's

Zip's

We've checked most of these non-chain favorites out little by little.

Last week, we went to Zip's for the first time. The ambience was perfect for taking our boys. They loved watching the train circle the main dining area.

Zip's had a nice list of local and non-local beer on tap, bottle and can.

And then the star of the show was the Zip Burger.

I'm not a big burger eater. I generally eat a burger once every few months. And I'm picky when it comes to burgers. I don't want a half pound or more of meat. I don't want it incredibly greasy. But I want flavor and lots of it.

The Zip Burger fit the bill nicely.

Oh and Zip's chili was excellent as well. I may have even liked that better than the burger.

It was easy to see why the place was packed and why so many people recommended it to us.

So what's your favorite non-chain area eatery? Email me, tweet at me or post on the WCPO Facebook page. I will collect the list and share with everyone for ideas on where to go as well as healthy debate.

