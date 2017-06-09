Man says President Trump blocked him on Twitter after he tweeted 'covfefe' joke

Rob Szczerba’s tweet to President Trump was a joke involving ice cream, suggesting Trump’s now-famous word, “covfefe,” was a new flavor.

I heard #covfefe is a new flavor from Ben & Jerry's. But it's mostly just nuts! #ParisAgreement #ParisAccord — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) June 2, 2017

Soon after sending the tweet, Szczerba tried to send another, only to discover that Trump had blocked him, CNN reported.

"When you look at all his responses to tweets ... you almost sit back and laugh," Szczerba told CNN. "It was really comical."

Holly O’Reilly had a similar experience. She says Trump blocked her after she tweeted a GIF of Pope Francis giving him a strange look.

Szczerba, O’Reilly and many others blocked by Trump are sharing their stories under the hashtag #BlockedByTrump.

Some users, like Megan Ackerman, have #BlockedByTrump in their Twitter bios (and their resumes).

The last line of my resume (written in early January, obviously) #BlockedByTrump pic.twitter.com/1K768wQpFg — (((Megan Ackerman))) (@MissMeganEmily) June 7, 2017

"It's been incredibly frustrating as a citizen ... It feels like a disconnect from the American government and the President," Ackerman told CNN.