Latonia neighbors oppose plan for new industrial site in Fort Wright

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. -- Council members were hearing Wednesday night about whether to allow an industrial project to move forward near Fort Wright's border with Covington.

They're facing resistance: The project requires a zoning change, from residential to industrial. People in Covington's Latonia neighborhood are worried what putting an industrial warehouse on a 6-acre site would do to their community.

A full house in #FtWright about industrial rezoning near border with Latonia; several Covington neighbors here #LovetheCov WCPO pic.twitter.com/rGZjI25PmW — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) April 5, 2017

The site is near Howard Litzler Drive, not far from Tina Richardson's home of 25 years.

"It's a very peaceful community right now, and we don't want to be bothered," she said.

Bill Wood Jr., another Latonia neighbor, said he's already seen the negative effects an industrial area can bring.

"The plant up the road there, they used to emit foul odors as I understand -- just fears like that, plus all the extra traffic," he said.

The Kenton County Planning Commission previously recommended against the plan, but ultimately, it's up to Fort Wright. The Fort Wright City Council approved a first reading of the ordinance Wednesday, with a second reading scheduled for the future.

Richardson thinks the developer should pick a different site: "There are more places in Fort Wright that they can build upon," she said.