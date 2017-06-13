PD: Wilmington woman dies in one-car crash in Clinton County

SABINA, Ohio -- A one-car crash killed a Wilmington woman at about 11:47 p.m. Monday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Teresa Krodel was ejected from her 2004 Chevy Trailblazer during the crash on Sabina Road north of Spencer Road in Wilson Township.

Police say she drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, drove off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned her vehicle. She was transported to Jamestown Medical Center, but did not survive.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that Krodel was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. The crash remains under investigation.

Sabina Fire and Emergency Medical Services and the Clinton County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.