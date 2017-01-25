Opiod prescriptions continued to decline in Ohio in 2016, report says

CINCINNATI – Good news in the war against heroin:

Opiod prescriptions in Ohio declined for the fourth straight year in 2016, according to a report from the State Board of Pharmacy's Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System (OARRS).

Here's why this is significant: Research suggests that abuse of prescription opiod pain medications such as Oxycontin and Vicodin may open the door to heroin abuse, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.