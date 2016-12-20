Online voter registration coming to Ohio

CINCINNATI -- Ohio voters will be able to register online starting in 2017.

Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that Ohio's new online voter registration system will launch at midnight Jan. 1.

State lawmakers approved a bill to create the online voting system earlier this year. Gov. Kasich signed it into law June 13.

“Online voter registration is more convenient, more secure, more accurate and less costly than the paper voter registration alone and I am proud that we will finally be able to provide this service to Ohio voters,” Husted said.

Several other states, including Kentucky and Indiana, already have online voter registration.