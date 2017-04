The state of Ohio will pay $7,500 to cover the cost of Dana Rhoden’s funeral, according to the office of the attorney general.

Rhoden, 37, died in the Pike County massacre of April 2016 alongside seven other members of her family, including her teenage children Hanna and Christopher Jr. Although Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader said he believes the family's killers were locals, no suspects have been publicly identified in their murders.

Rhoden’s mother, Judy Manley, filed the claim for funeral expenses.

WCPO has reached out to the attorney general’s office to learn whether or not it has received similar compensation requests for other Rhoden family members' funerals.