Ohio authorities seek 'endangered' missing teen without her medication

HUBBARD, Ohio -- Authorities issued a statewide "endangered missing child advisory" for a 15-year-old girl.

Madison Copley is missing or abducted from Trumbull County, according to the alert. She suffers from a medical issue requiring medication and did not take it with her.

Madison left her home in Hubbard, northeast of Youngstown, sometime during the night Saturday. Authorities said she could be with 21-year-old Malik Williams in a 2012 white Infinity QX56 SUV with Ohio license plate FSE9009.

She is 5'2" and 125 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities weren't sure what kind of clothing she would be wearing.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the Hubbard Police Department at 330-675-2730.