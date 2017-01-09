Ohio State attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan didn't have illegal drugs, alcohol in his system
Associated Press
5:06 PM, Jan 9, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Initial toxicology results show the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University had no illegal drugs or alcohol in his system.
The findings for 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan were part of an autopsy report released Monday by the Franklin County coroner's office.
An Ohio State police officer shot and killed the Somali-born Artan after he drove into a crowd outside a classroom building on Nov. 28 and then attacked people with a knife. Thirteen people were injured in the attack.