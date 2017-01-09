Ohio State attacker Abdul Razak Ali Artan didn't have illegal drugs, alcohol in his system

Abdul Artan, the suspect in a Nov. 28, 2016 campus attack on Ohio State University, spoke to the campus newspaper several months earlier. Artan said he felt "scared" to pray on campus because of negative media depictions of Muslims. Photo by The Lantern reporter Kevin Stankiewicz

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Initial toxicology results show the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University had no illegal drugs or alcohol in his system.

The findings for 18-year-old Abdul Razak Ali Artan were part of an autopsy report released Monday by the Franklin County coroner's office.

An Ohio State police officer shot and killed the Somali-born Artan after he drove into a crowd outside a classroom building on Nov. 28 and then attacked people with a knife. Thirteen people were injured in the attack.

The autopsy showed Artan received four gunshot wounds: one to the right temple behind the right ear, two to the chest and one to the elbow.

Authorities believe Artan's attack was partly inspired by an American-born cleric killed in a U.S. drone strike in Yemen.

