NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- A 5-year-old girl is the subject of a statewide endangered missing child advisory in Ohio.

Ashley Zhao, also called JoJo, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Monday.

She went to lay down at Ang's Asian Cuisine in North Canton, where her parents work. But when her mother went to wake her up at about 9:30 p.m., she was missing.

Zhao is Asian, about 4 feet tall, 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple winter coat and gray leggings.

There is no evidence she was taken, the attorney general's office said, but law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

"Her parents are very protective of her. She couldn't attend a birthday party unless one of the parents was able to be with her," Nina Amen, whose daughter attended preschool with Zhao, told The Repository in Canton.

North Canton is located in Stark County, northeast of Columbus.

Anyone who sees Ashley Zhao should call 911.