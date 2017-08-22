Hamilton, Ohio man killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident

HAMILTON, Ohio -- A 70-year-old Ohio man died in an apparent boating accident at Lake Cumberland.

Kenneth E. Ducklo, of Hamilton, was pronounced dead Monday evening, less than an hour after other boaters found him.

Russell County Coroner Michael Reynolds said it appears he died of several blunt-force injuries from an accident on the lake east of Campbells Landing. Police believe Ducklo ran ashore up on some rocks, WKYT reports.

The coroner and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating.