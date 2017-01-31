4 injured in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Four soldiers were injured in a helicopter crash at Fort Campbell Tuesday morning.

The soldiers were hurt during a training incident involving a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at about 11:07 a.m., according to Fort Campbell officials.

The aircraft caught fire in the crash, and was extinguished by Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services personnel, WCPO sister station WTVF in Nashville reported.

Officials didn't immediately provide details about the names of those hurt or the nature of their injuries.

All four were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, WTVF reported.

The incident was still under investigation, officials said.