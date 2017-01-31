4 injured in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell

Mostly clear
HI: 47°
LO: 37°
HI: 41°
LO: 32°
HI: 34°
LO: 24°
FORWARD OPERATING BASE REMAGEN, IRAQ: In this handout from the U.S. Military, A UH-60 Blackhawk from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division takes off March 16, 2006 from Forward Operating Base Remagen, Iraq. According to reports U.S military said on March 16, 2006 that more than 1,500 Iraqi and Coalition troops launched operation Swarmer, the largest air assault operation since Operation Iraqi Freedom, reportedly to clear a suspected insurgent operating area northeast of Samarra, about 60 miles north of Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo by Antony Joseph/U.S. Army via Getty Images)
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Four soldiers were injured in a helicopter crash at Fort Campbell Tuesday morning.
The soldiers were hurt during a training incident involving a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at about 11:07 a.m., according to Fort Campbell officials.
The aircraft caught fire in the crash, and was extinguished by Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services personnel, WCPO sister station WTVF in Nashville reported.
Officials didn't immediately provide details about the names of those hurt or the nature of their injuries.
All four were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, WTVF reported.
The incident was still under investigation, officials said.