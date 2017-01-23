Truck driver loses 38,000 pounds of marbles on Indiana highway

Associated Press
12:52 PM, Jan 23, 2017

Photo: Indiana State Police 

INDIANAPOLIS -- A trucker has lost his marbles in the Indianapolis area.

State police said a truck carrying 38,000 pounds of marbles lost its trailer Saturday on southbound Interstate 465, near Pendleton Pike. The marbles were on the shoulder and in the median.

There were no injuries, but a lane of traffic in that area was affected by the cleanup during much of the day.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video