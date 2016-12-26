PD: Woman dead after crash in Ripley County

VERSAILLES, Ind. -- A woman is dead and a four-year-old is in critical condition Sunday after police say a vehicle crashed into a tree in Ripley County.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. Sunday police said 27-year-old Tori D. Garcia was driving eastbound on US-50 near County Road 450 East when her van crossed the centerline and overturned before it struck a tree.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old girl sustained critical injuries and was transported to Cincinnati for medical treatment.

The other passenger, 21-year-old Kaleb A. Skirvin sustained minor injuries.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol and drugs played a role in the crash. Police said the wet roadway and foggy conditions may have contributed to the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.