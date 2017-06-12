Milroy motorcyclist dies in 2-vehicle crash in Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ind. -- A two-vehicle crash at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Milroy, Indiana.

Robert J. Tillison Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. Route 52 near state Route 1. Police reports say he was traveling westbound on a 2003 Honda motorcycle when he crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound 2012 Chevy Silverado pulling a fishing boat. Twenty-six-year-old Ethan T. Hill of Columbus, Indiana, was driving the pickup truck.

Tillison was thrown from his bike, sustaining fatal injuries. Hill was uninjured in the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash although toxicology results on both drivers are pending at this time. The investigation is ongoing.