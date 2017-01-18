Indiana library program to 'check out' state parks continues in 2017

"They loved it," Bonney said. "Of the two park passes, they were checked out 45 times in the span of the year."
The program will be evaluated based on the number of times passes are checked out and how they are used. Those who check out the passes will be asked to complete a short survey at the library when they pick up the pass.
“Our goal is to provide access to our great Indiana State Parks for those who may have never visited,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director of stewardship for Indiana State Parks. “We also hope that those who come in to check out the annual pass will take time to explore the services and materials available in Indiana’s libraries.”
The Indiana State Library helped pay for the parks pass program. Some local libraries may purchase additional passes to ensure that each branch has one pass for check-out.
“The State Library is excited about this extended partnership with Indiana State Parks,” said State Librarian Jacob Speer. “The partnership gives library patrons an opportunity to explore the many beautiful state park locations across Indiana simply by using their library card to check-out the free passes.”
Check-out duration for the passes may vary by site. Visit your local public library for details about check-out durations.