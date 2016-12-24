CHURUBUSCO, Ind. -- The driver of an SUV who died in a head-on collision with a motor coach in northeastern Indiana has been identified as a founder of a multi-state chain of car washes.

The crash Thursday morning on U.S. 33 about 15 miles northwest of Fort Wayne killed Edward M. Dahm, 86, and his dog.

Dahm's brother, Joe Dahm, started the Mike's Carwash chain as Mike's Minit Man Carwash in 1948, according to the company website. The first location was in Fort Wayne. Edward Dahm joined the business a few years later.

The company has locations in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, including nine in Greater Cincinnati. In central Indiana, the chain operates as Crew Carwash.