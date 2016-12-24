Mike's Carwash founder dies in northeast Indiana crash

Associated Press, WCPO Staff
10:11 AM, Dec 24, 2016

File photo

Google Street View
Google

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. -- The driver of an SUV who died in a head-on collision with a motor coach in northeastern Indiana has been identified as a founder of a multi-state chain of car washes.

The crash Thursday morning on U.S. 33 about 15 miles northwest of Fort Wayne killed Edward M. Dahm, 86, and his dog.

Dahm's brother, Joe Dahm, started the Mike's Carwash chain as Mike's Minit Man Carwash in 1948, according to the company website. The first location was in Fort Wayne. Edward Dahm joined the business a few years later.

The company has locations in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, including nine in Greater Cincinnati. In central Indiana, the chain operates as Crew Carwash.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video