Amber Alert canceled, Indiana boys found safe

PRINCE'S LAKES, Ind. -- Two boys who police said they "believed to be in extreme danger" were found safely Monday night, according to the Prince's Lakes Police Department.

Avery Rader, 10, and Zeke Rader, 6, were last seen at about 4:40 p.m. in Prince's Lakes, a community about 40 miles south of Indianapolis. Officer Jeremy Elliott of the Prince's Lakes Police Department said the pair were abducted by their non-custodial father, John Rader, who then left them briefly in the care of a friend.

The friend, according to Officer Elliott, contacted police and ensured that the boys could be returned safely home around 9:15 p.m.

Neither John Rader nor his vehicle has been found, according to police. A post on the police department's Facebook page identified the vehicle as a white 2007 Ford 500 SE with tinted windows and a license plate number of 727MIO.

Anyone with information about John Rader's whereabouts should contact police at 911 or 317-933-3517.