Robert Marx, accused of shooting dog in dog park, gets to remove monitoring bracelet

CINCINNATI - The man accused of shooting a dog in Doris Day Dog Park was allowed to remove his electronic monitoring bracelet Thursday, a judge ordered.

Robert Marx, 74, said he shot the dog in the Westwood park April 2 because it was attacking his dog.

Marx allegedly shot the pit bull mix in the back with a Ruger 9mm semi automatic handgun.

Kaitlyn Hornsby said she was holding her dog, Bruski, and trying to remove him when Marx fired his gun. Hornsby said the bullet went through Bruski’s body into his leg and the dog had to be euthanized.

Marx was carrying a concealed weapons permit at the time of the shooting. He is charged with criminal damaging and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Marx’ next hearing is May 21.