Over $600 stolen from Foster Adoptive Parent Association of NKY Easter egg hunt

MORNING VIEW, Ky. -- Amy Carder was heartbroken when she found out someone stole over $600 from the Easter egg hunt her non-profit organization hosts for foster children in Northern Kentucky.

Carder, the treasurer for the Foster Adoptive Parent Association of Northern Kentucky, said someone stole the organization’s debit card information Friday night and emptied their account of almost $650. The money, she said, was for an Easter egg hunt Sunday.

“I was very very frustrated and angry, we have worked so hard … somebody stole from the foster kids of Northern Kentucky,” Carder said.

Kate Morgan, who also volunteers with the organization, said a foster parent donated $100 so the event could go on.

“I feel like that’s terrible that our parents that we’re trying to provide things for have to fork out money for an event that they should be enjoying for free,” Morgan said.

Rick Roberts, the man who donated the money, called the incident “disturbing.”

Morgan said she wishes whoever stole the money knew they were stealing from children.

“We can’t pick up their snow cones, and we can’t pick up their popcorn, and we can’t get some of the last minute things that we still need to do the egg hunt are now out of grasp because the account is completely locked down now,” Morgan said.

The Easter egg hunt will still go on from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday at Piner Baptist Church. The event is only open to Northern Kentucky foster/adoptive families who have pre-registered.

Carder plans to go to the bank Monday to try to resolve the issue.