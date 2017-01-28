Aurora man arrested, charged in fatal crash

AURORA, Ind. -- A man whose blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit after a fatal crash was arrested Friday night at his home, Indiana State Police said.

Rocky McMurray, 47, is charged with reckless homicide, operating while intoxicated-causing death, and operating while intoxicated while endangering a person.

The wreck happened Tuesday night on Sparta Pike. Troopers said McMurray was driving east when he crossed the centerline and hit Steven Ahaus, 48, of Moores Hill, nearly head-on.

The Dearborn County Coroner's Office pronounced Ahaus dead at the scene.

McMurray was taken to the Dearborn County Hospital, then to University of Cincinnati Hospital to be treated for internal injuries. A breath test at the scene showed he had more than twice the legal blood-alcohol content, troopers said.

McMurray also submitted to a blood test while he was hospitalized after the crash, according to Indiana State Police. Those results are still pending.



McMurray is being held at the Dearborn County Jail before an initial court hearing.