WEST HARRISON, Ind. -- A southeast Indiana man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle rolled and landed on top of him over the weekend.

Daniel Woolwine, 46, was checking targets and target practicing Sunday afternoon near Whites Hill Road in West Harrison, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

When he tried crossing an embankment, the vehicle rolled on him, authorities said. Two witnesses saw Woolwine get pinned under the vehicle but couldn't get him out. They called 911 for help.

Woolwine was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Harrison, Ohio.

Authorities said Woolwine wasn't using a helmet or the ATV's seatbelt. Speed or alcohol aren't considered factors in the fatal crash.