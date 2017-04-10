CINCINNATI – Debbie Bowman decided to share the heartbreaking story of her childhood in an effort to help Boys Hope Girls Hope of Cincinnati, the nonprofit she now leads.

She had no idea how much it would help her, too.

"They say if you don't talk about it, it owns you," she told me Thursday, a little more than a week after her story initially published. "I think it does help to talk about it, to cry about it, to get support from it."

I wrote about Debbie in a story we called Surviving the Demon. The story described how Debbie survived her mother's violent mental illness, which she now refers to as "the demon."

A Kentucky Post headline from 1965.

Debbie grew up hurting, ashamed and afraid to talk too much about what was happening to her.

She kept her violent home life to herself as a kid. And after she worked through her painful memories – and worked her way up into the number two job at the Cincinnati Art Museum – she didn't dwell on the beatings or the fear or the shame.

When I asked her earlier this year if she would be willing to share her story – which I saw as a story of strength and perseverance against adversity – she didn't hesitate. Debbie figured it might help her cause at Boys Hope Girls Hope, a nonprofit that works to help poor kids have better lives through the power of education and adults who care about them.

Boys Hope Girls Hope board president Dave Conway said he encouraged Debbie to go public with the story that became Surviving the Demon.

He met her for the first time when she was interviewing to become the organization's executive director a few years ago. He was impressed, he said, with her intense determination to get the job.

"When she joined the organization, she had an immediate and profound impact on Boys Hope Girls Hope," said Conway, the CEO of construction software company iSqFt. "Maybe six or nine months later, she shared with me her personal story, and then it all started to add up.

"She connected with the mission of our organization in a very personal, powerful and profound way."

'That Explains It – Why She's Got This Passion'

Since the story first published Feb. 24, Conway said he's heard the same reaction from other people in the community who didn't know anything about Debbie's childhood.

"The first reaction is, 'Wow – that's unbelievable,'" he said. "Followed by, 'Now I get it. That explains it – why she's got this passion, this energy and desire to help these kids.'"

Debbie said she has gotten literally hundreds of emails, Facebook messages, calls and texts of support. Her grown daughter called her sobbing after reading the story and said: "I can't stand that you were treated that way."

"It's just amazing, the outpouring," Debbie told me Thursday. "Cincinnati's a really nice place. Cincinnati really rallies around good stuff and support, and this is another example of that. That's how I felt about it."

Debbie has heard from childhood friends, business acquaintances and people she knows from clubs and nonprofit boards.

She also heard from some long-lost cousins. One wrote that she was glad to see Debbie was doing so well and that she had immediately recognized the old photo of "big Kelly," Debbie's brother who died at the hands of their mom.

An old photo of Debbie, lower left, with her big brother, Kelly, center, and older sister, Kimmy.

Debbie doesn't remember these cousins, but she's meeting them for breakfast soon. And she's hopeful they can be part of an extended family she never really had.

One cousin told her in an email: "I'm afraid the only things I can tell you will be sad things."

Still, Debbie wants to know.

"I don't know what to expect," she said. "It's exciting to me."

I know it's not what reporters are supposed to say, but I'm excited for Debbie.

She doesn't need my help. She is a self-made woman in every sense of the word. She worked her way into a career, made herself a loving mother and embraced her new role as caretaker of an organization that aims to change lives by the dozen.

Even so, this story has made a difference for her. She's meeting new family members, hearing from old friends and getting more support from the community than she ever imagined.

She hopes that will translate into good things for Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati and the young people it serves.

I hope so, too. But I also hope that these cousins give Debbie a piece of family that she has been missing and a new kind of love in her life. She deserves that.

"If I would have told that (story) when I was younger, I would have thought that people would have shunned me because I wasn't like them," she said.

But, at 54, Debbie has lived a good life. She has two grown children she loves, a nice house in Northern Kentucky and a job that inspires her every day.

"It doesn't matter where you came from at the end of the day," she said. "You can still make it. And this is exactly proof."

For more information about Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati or to donate, go to www.bhghcincinnati.org.

