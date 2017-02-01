Scripps Howard Foundation awards grants worth $800,000 to Greater Cincinnati nonprofits

CINCINNATI -- Scripps Howard Foundation distributed $800,000 in community grants in Greater Cincinnati last year, the majority of it going to nonprofits battling heroin addiction and improving the lives of people in poverty.

From grants to fund drug rehabilitation for mothers at First Step Home and veterans at Talbert House, to grants to teach job skills training at Per Scholas and Cincinnati Youth Collaborative, the Foundation awarded nearly 70 percent of its funding earmarked for Greater Cincinnati to social service agencies. The city is home to The E.W. Scripps Company headquarters.

“It’s an honor for us to fund organizations who are giving light and changing lives for Greater Cincinnatians in the hour of their greatest need,” said Liz Carter, president and CEO of Scripps Howard Foundation. “These incredible nonprofits provide the individuals they serve with tools to improve their lives, and they also give them hope for a brighter future.”

UpSpring, a Northern Kentucky nonprofit exclusively serving the educational needs of homeless children and youth, was among the grant recipients. UpSpring offers Summer 360°, an education program that empowers students by giving them the structure they need during the summer months to continue learning.

“Without the investment of Scripps Howard Foundation, UpSpring would not have been able to host its 19th Summer 360° camp for children experiencing homelessness,” said Mike Moroski, executive director of UpSpring. “The investment enabled us to serve 128 unique children over the course of seven weeks.”

Moroski said 92 percent of campers increased or retained math and reading skills, 90 percent felt that they could be successful in school -- and 96 percent had increased feelings of hope at the conclusion of the program

“We look forward to continuing to partner with Scripps Howard Foundation to create change in our community,” he said.

In 2016, Scripps Howard Foundation made grants to these Greater Cincinnati nonprofits:

Center for Addiction Treatment

Cincinnati Area Senior Services

ArtsWave

Books by the Banks

Carnegie (The Mini)

Contemporary Arts Center (Scripps Schools Program)

Chatfield College

Kids Voting Northern Kentucky

Pro Bono Partnership

Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement

Skyward

Bethany House Services, Inc.

Boys Hope Girls Hope

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Cincinnati Union Bethel

Cincinnati Works

Playhouse in the Park (Class Act! Program)

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative

City Gospel Mission

Elderly Persons in Community

First Steps Home

Carnegie (Scripps Howard ArtStop)

Freestore Foodbank (Canstuction)

Little Sisters of the Poor Cincinnati

People Working Cooperatively

Per Scholas

ProKids

Salvation Army

Cincinnati Museum Center

Santa Maria Community Services

Shelterhouse Volunteer Group

Strategies to End Homelessness

Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greater Cincinnati

Talbert House

United Way

UpSpring (Faces Without Places)

Youth Commission of Cincinnati

Scripps Howard Foundation also awarded 60 nonprofits with grants to hire local college students through its Scripps Howard Communication Internship program.

Also included in the grand total were gifts designated for organizations on behalf of employees of The E.W. Scripps Company. Employees who volunteer with local nonprofits can apply to give Foundation funds directly to the nonprofit for a specific project. Employees also can apply for a matching gift to double donations they give to their favorite charitable group.

In 2016, Scripps Howard Foundation awarded 114 volunteer or matching gifts to 80 local organizations.

The foundation’s Cincinnati-area giving is in addition to its investing nationally to support democracy and advance the cause of a free press by encouraging journalistic excellence, and providing educational and career development opportunities for journalists. Scripps Howard Foundation also works with Scripps leaders in 28 markets where Scripps operates television and radio stations to support issues that are most important to their communities.