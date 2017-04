CINCINNATI -- Hundreds of gallons of sauce. Thousands of meatballs. And a tradition going back more than 100 years.

Those all were on display this weekend at Sacred Heart Church in Camp Washington, as volunteers prepared for the annual Palm Sunday Italian Dinner.

The meal is locally famous for its handmade ravioli and meatballs, drawing 1,900 to 2,000 people from as far as Youngstown, Ohio. Some of them wait hours in line.

Volunteers spent Saturday in the kitchen, cooking sauce and rolling meatballs by hand.

"After they see it, taste it, people like to come work on it," said Ronald Panioto, who's been helping for 29 years.

Palm Sunday is observed each year a week before Easter and marks the beginning of the Catholic Church's Holy Week, considered the time Jesus went to Jersualem and was crucified. According to the Bible, crowds in Jerusalem greeted him with palm branches when he arrived in the city.