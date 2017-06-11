Ride Cincinnati expands in more ways than one

CINCINNATI -- When the 11th annual Ride Cincinnati rolled into town Sunday morning, it brought 2,000 cyclists, a new course and a new cause with it.

Ride Cincinnati has raised more than $2.5 million to help fund breast cancer research at the University of Cincinnati's Barrett Cancer Center.

This year, the fundraiser is supporting all types of cancer research.

Mike Rudnicki and his family have been riding for seven years.

"My family has been affected by cancer: My namesake -- my uncle -- passed from colon cancer. My wife's mother passed in 2008, also family and friends, so yes, for us it's very personal," Rudnicki said.

Ride organizer Eileen Barrett said the race started with just a few people, and she's watched it grow for more than a decade. Also new this year is a 100-mile ride

The goal is to bring an National Cancer Institute-designated center to Cincinnati.

"We're setting the stage for a lot better cancer care in Cincinnati," Barrett said. "Unfortunately, we have a higher than normal rate of cancer, so, we need to attract funds. We need to attract attention."