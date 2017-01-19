Listen to the first episode of "Unprompted" in the player above.

Northern Kentucky’s Trey Grayson is one of those guys who can’t go anywhere without someone shaking his hand. That happens when you spend most of your adult life in the world of politics. He was the youngest Secretary of State in the nation when he was elected at age 31, but in the 13 years since, Grayson has seen his share of wins – and losses.

He reflects on his time in Kentucky, Boston and in the political spotlight. Hear why this long-time Republican identifies with Hillary Clinton, and finds himself right in the middle of the national divide between her and Donald Trump.